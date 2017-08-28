Westfield police search for runaway teen

Westfield Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old tonight.
Cameron Davis was a passenger in a van on Elm Street near the courthouse.
Davis hopped out of the van after the vehicle came to a stop, and ran away.
He’s described to be a white male, about 5’5’’ tall, and weighs around 115lbs.
He has long brown hair that may be tied in the back into a ponytail, with a scar on his forehead.
He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.
Anybody with any information on his whereabouts, can contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.