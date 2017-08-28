Westfield police search for runaway teen - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Westfield police search for runaway teen

WESTFIELD, MA

Westfield Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old tonight.

Cameron Davis was a passenger in a van on Elm Street near the courthouse.

Davis hopped out of the van after the vehicle came to a stop, and ran away.

He’s described to be a white male, about 5’5’’ tall, and weighs around 115lbs.

He has long brown hair that may be tied in the back into a ponytail, with a scar on his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

Anybody with any information on his whereabouts, can contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.

