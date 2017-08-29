Northampton public schools welcome first refugee student

Wednesday morning, Rasia Mwamba will start her first day of high school.

"We are refugees. Are from Africa. We survived a lot of things, we were in refuge.”

Rasia comes to Northampton from the Democratic Republic of the Congo with her mother, Madeleine, and her little brother, Victorien. Their words, translated to English by Jowel Iranzi.

Madeleine told Western Mass News, through Iranzi, that the family arrived to Northampton in June.

"I feel so happy, secure and safe,” Madeleine Yowa explained. “And I feel like I'm starting a new life."

At just 14 years old, Rasia is starting a new life, too. She's not sure what she's going to wear on her first day of school, but she's gotten all her school supplies—the notebooks, the pens and the pencils.

Even though Rasia describes herself as shy, she’s already starting the school year off right.

"I made friends,” she said. “They are very good friends."

Rasia will be the first refugee to attend Northampton public schools.

"I'm very happy to be here and being the first refugee, it makes me very happy."

She loves to read.

"Harry Potter."

And, just be a teenage girl.

"Je vais des shopping! Yes, shopping"

She also loves swimming. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

"I play and also I swim," Victorien said.

Rasia also loves soccer. That's why school superintendent John Provost said he hopes she'll go out for the team.

"I learned that Rasia has some experience with futbol, which we call soccer,” Provost said. “So I hope she gets involved with extracurricular activities."

Provost told Western Mass News that Rasia's arrival is a moment of pride for the school district.

"She's going to be an incredible asset to our schools and I'm so happy to have her here."

He also suggested Rasia take a class he knows she would excel in.

"I suggested to her that she may want to look into French because I think she will obviously be the star of that class."

Rasia's mother wants her new neighbors to know how happy she is.

"I'm very, very happy. Look."

Despite political rhetoric over the past year that, at times, has been especially critical of refugee resettlement.

"I try to ignore most of that stuff. I don't even want to think much about it. I want her to go to school and study all the classes like any other child and get a good education."

Northampton schools have a similar message.

"At this time we're all faced with a choice between loving and caring for each other or hating each other,” Provost explained. “We choose love."

