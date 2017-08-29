Main road entrance and tennis courts at Forest Park reopen

Today, Forest Park's main entrance off Sumner Avenue will reopen.

Officials said that the rain we've had this spring and summer made the main road into the park unsafe.

However, after undergoing a geotechnical investigation, Patrick Sullivan, the city's executive director of parks, said that the entrance will reopen Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The hard top tennis courts will reopen as well.

