Bruins Fan Fest Tour stopping in Springfield

Wednesday will be an exciting day for Boston Bruins fans because they will be here in Springfield.

The Bruins Fan Fest Tour wants to grow the love of hockey throughout the region and it's making a stop at Forest Part from from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., on the basketball courts next to the arena.

Fans are welcome to participate in all of the event's festivities.

"It's really cool. That's obviously where I grew up and where I spend most of my summers. I like to go back on the weekend, but to do something with the Bruins where I grew up is something that is really special to me," said Bruins center and East Longmeadow native Frank Vatrano

Admission to the event is free.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.