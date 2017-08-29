Victim in deadly Springfield crash identified

Officials have identified the man killed in a weekend crash in Springfield.

Police were called to a crash in the area of Cooley Street and Fair Oak Road Sunday afternoon.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that a motorcycle was heading north on Cooley Street when it collided with a SUV that was trying to exit Fair Oak Road.

"Tragically, one of the operators of the vehicles involved succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Mr. Jeffrey Gendron, 56, of Enfield, Conn.," said James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Springfield Police Department and the D.A.'s motor vehicle homicide unit.

