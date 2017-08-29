Multiple vehicles broken into, mailboxes stolen overnight in Brimfield

Police are investigating "a string" of break-ins to vehicles overnight on Brookfield Road as well as the theft of several mailboxes in that neighborhood.

The criminal activity happened between 10 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday, police say. This was for the "...300's area of Brookfield Road."

Overall..."Several mailboxes (some containing mail) were stolen and multiple vehicles were broken into," the Brimfield Police Department reported on their Facebook page.

If you saw something or have any information in connection with these incidents, please call police at 413-245-3442 and ask for Officer Olszta.

