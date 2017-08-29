Officials warn of fake social media accounts posing as Powerball winner

Just days after she became one of the richest people in the world, fake social media accounts are popping up claiming to be Mavis Wanczyk.

Some accounts want people to share a post and claim the lottery winner will give you money too.

However, a consumer expert said please don't fall for that.

"They think it's a dream come true for them as well." said Milagros Johnson with Springfield's office of Consumer Affairs.

Wanczyk is most likely still in shock she won one of the largest Powerball drawings in U.S. history, taking home nearly $330 million after taxes.

Scammers are not wasting any time. They're out pretending to be Wanczyk and no, she's not trying to contact you.

"Scam artists are now targeting the telephones, social media. Don't share unless you confirm and verify that the information is validated," Johnson added.

Take a look at one 'fake' Instagram account with a user name of 'maviswanczk757'. At last check, it had more than 90,000 followers. It asks people to follow the account, share the picture, make a comment, and Wanczyk herself will be giving you some money.

If you believe it, you'll be waiting a long time.

"If you receive a text message, an email claiming to be the actual Powerball winner, it's a scam. It's a scam, plain and simple. If they're going to give away their winnings, they're are going to give it to people they know...not to strangers," Johnson explained.

Instagram isn't the only one. There's nearly a dozen Facebook accounts with thousands of likes and about 13 Twitter accounts all claiming to be the new lottery winner, but even interacting with these bogus accounts can be bad.

"They think, Oh this is safe. This is my phone, but now, they have my number, my Instagram account. They have my Twitter account, but now, they are targeting cell phones and consumers are being too quick to respond and believe what they see," Johnson noted.

Chicopee Police told Western Mass News that they are aware of the scams going around and suggest you report it on Instagram and Facebook if you see it.

At last check, the fake Instagram was still up as of noon Tuesday.

