Chicopee native gives inside look at Harvey's devastation

A Chicopee native is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Diana Kintz has been living in Houston for eight years. Her home was flooded in the catastrophic storm and today, she showed us the destruction left behind.

"My daughter's books, some of her stuff fell off the shelves, so all of her books are all wet and that carpet's pulling up over there. We'll need to rip it all up. This is the water levels we need to get new doors," said Diana Kintz.

Kintz, originally from Chicopee, is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, but as rain continues to fall, she fears this is just the beginning.

"We're trying the best we can. We have a great support system and great family and that's all you can ask for right now," Kintz noted.

Kintz's three-year-old daughter and her husband are both okay. That's what's most important.

The family is staying at her in-laws as repairs get underway.

"Thankfully, we have a place to stay and a lot of family members have asked if we wanted to stay there. They've been very welcoming," Kintz explained.

Kintz, sporting her Boston Red Sox hat in the Lone Star State and a mask to protect herself from any mold, said that she's grateful for the warmth of her Houston community.

"I have a great support system down here. I only have one floor, so our neighbors took us in when the water started coming in," Kintz noted.

Toys, books, clothing , furniture - all things that can be replaced.

"It went into our dressers, we have stuff drying out here," Kintz said.

Kintz's husband is still busy with work.

"My husband works for 911 dispatch, so he's been non-stop taking calls. They're so backed up with calls," Kintz explained.

However, for a three-and-a-half year old, this storm will one day be nothing but a memory.

"She's probably taking it the best out of all of us. She doesn't know what's going on. She'll look back at it one day and say 'Wow, I went through that,'" Kintz noted.

Kintz's mother, Patricia Daigle, added. "When it first happened, I didn't think too much of it, but now, it's sinking in more."

From nearly 2,000 miles away, Patricia Daigle is doing what she can.

"Houses, they can be repaired. They can be fixed. It's the lives you're worried about you wanna make sure they're okay," Daigle added.

Daigle told Western Mass News that she's organizing a fundraiser event for her daughter's family.

"We've got a band secured and we're shopping around for a caterer," Daigle noted.

That event will take place in early October at the American Legion in Chicopee center.

Daigle said that they are actively seeking catering recommendations, specifically for polish food.

