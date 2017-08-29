Local shelters helping animals from Texas

There is much concern about pets who are either lost or stranded in the devastation in Texas.

Local shelters there tried to clear out as much space as possible to make room before the storm hit.

Now, Dakin Humane Society is getting ready to do what they can and make room for more pets coming from the Houston area.

Twelve dogs that arrived over the weekend are now up for adoption.

Dakin calls those cuties their 'Dixie Dogs.' They were transported from Texas on Saturday. They all are now medically cleared and are ready for adoption.

"We actually regularly throughout the year, we'll do transports and Texas is an area we normally do take dogs from, so we have a pretty good system down. Dogs are driven up," said Carmine Dicenso with Dakin.

However, that drive can be traumatic.

"We actually have a whole volunteer crew - our Dixie Fun Squad - who not only socialize with animals, but exercises them, gives them enrichment, so they can decompress," Dicenso explained.

Dicenso told Western Mass News that they are expecting another transport from Texas in a matter of days and are in constant contact with shelters in the Houston area trying to make room for local pets separated from their families during Harvey.

"We're working with a couple different partners. They know that if they need help, we're here to assist, so we're taking it a step at a time," Dicenso added.

Shelters in nearby Austin have already taken in close to 1,000 animals. What they don't want to happen is what happened during Katrina: pets getting picked up, mistaken as strays, and shipped to shelters across the country.

New federal regulations, Dicenso said, should prevent that.

"We'll work with those groups to make sure that they're moving animals that are in their animal shelter system that need to find new homes versus animals that have homes and their people are displaced because they don't have a home now. We want to make sure they can reunite when the crisis is over," Dicenso said.

In the meantime, these Dixie dogs are ready to make their new home in western mass.

Dakin told Western Mass News that two of their Dixie Dogs were already adopted this afternoon.

It's also worth noting that Dakin is fielding a lot of calls from people wanting to help the shelters in the Houston area. The Houston SPCA has set up a hotline on it's website for more information.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.