Hundreds gather for Ice Bucket Challenge in Springfield

Fort Street in Springfield shut down Tuesday afternoon for a good cause.

Hundreds gathered for a very special Student Prince ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

The event raises money and awareness for the Massachusetts ALS Foundation.

Organizers said that it's important to help people in our community who have been stricken with the disease.

"It's $25 a bucket. Donations are open to anything else you wanna give. We have a nice raffle, giving away four Thunderbirds seats for the November 12 ALS game," said Bill Sampson.

Rocky's Ace Hardware donated 300 buckets for the today's big event.

You may remember that Governor Charlie Baker recently filed legislation making the first week in August each year the Ice Bucket Challenge Week.

Organizers said that they didn't want to wait until next year to begin this tradition.

