Being 'storm ready' even in an emergency

After Hurricane Harvey dumped feet of rain on parts of Texas in a matter of days, some may wonder if their city or town is prepared for such an emergency.

Residents of Agawam can rest assured. Town officials said Tuesday that they are ready. In fact, it may be one of only two 'Storm Ready' communities in western Massachusetts.

There's a saying at the Agawam Emergency Management Department: when thunder roars, go indoors - and the town is prepared for that and more thanks to a renewal of their 'Storm Ready' designation.

"'Storm Ready' is a category given out by the National Weather Service that shows several ways of monitoring the weather or have the capabilities of notifying their citizens in a timely fashion," said Chester Nicora, Agawam's Director of Emergency Management Department.

Both Agawam and Southwick remain the only two communities in western Massachusetts with the classification and they do so by having a notification system for emergency alerts and by staying in touch with the National Weather Service.

"We'd like to think we're prepared. Being prepared is probably the most important thing," Nicora noted.

Agawam emergency management officials said that when it's stormy, areas like River Road become clear trouble spots, where in a matter of seconds, water levels can rise to dangerous heights.

Should the worst happen, Agawam is prepared. There are four Red Cross approved shelters in town, the primary being the senior center off Main Street.

They've even converted an ambulance into a mobile response truck that can provide assistance in a moments notice.

Chester said that while it's impossible to be 100 percent prepared, one thing all residents should do is sign up for the town's 'Code Red' alerts which can pinpoint areas of concern.

"'Code Red' also has the capabilities that, for example, if we were talking River Road, we could isolate the river road and do a circumference in that particular area and notify just that particular area. The 'Code Red' is very versatile and most residents should be signed up for Code Red,." Nicora said.

