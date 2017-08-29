AMR crew from Springfield deployed to help in Texas

As so many people flee their homes in Texas, emergency responders from across the country are heading towards the flooding, including a crew from right here in Springfield.

A group of nine from American Medical Response or AMR from Springfield are in Texas helping with rescues and transfers.

Many more people at AMR are qualified to take these trips at the request of FEMA.

The nine from here packed and have been in Texas for a day or two now, and this isn’t just packing for vacation, this is packing for safety and survival.

“We have a deployment list that said this is what you should plan to take with you.”

That list includes clean clothes, extra uniforms, and food for a couple of days. Among other things.

“So in case you're on your own, or you get stuck somewhere, you're able to care for yourself, but the whole idea is that our people are going there to help people in Texas and give them whatever support they need.”

AMR is a nationwide company and has sent resources from all over, including hundreds of ambulances.

The tasks include anything from evacuating hospitals and nursing homes or 911 calls.

Even mechanics are deployed to keep the trucks running.

The EMT’s are all over during their deployment. Sometimes, covering for the stations on the outskirts of the area, and other times right in the thick of the disaster.

A typical deployment for AMR is 10-14 days.

Some people chose to stay even longer.

