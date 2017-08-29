Looking back at some of the major flooding seen in WMass

The images coming from Houston are dramatic.

Flooded roads, rescuers using boats to reach those stranded. It's a scene that's repeating over and over.

But could western Mass. see that type of flooding?

Western Mass isn't immune to flooding by any means.

6 years ago yesterday, the eye of tropical storm Irene crossed right over western Mass, dumping an average of 10" of rain to an already soggy area.

The ground couldn't handle all that rain, leading to rescues along the Connecticut, Deerfield, and Westfield rivers.

Westfield is no stranger to flooding. Flooding in 1819 spurred town officials to build some dykes and dams.

As recorded by the US geological survey, subsequent floods of 1869 and 1878 caused immense damage where many houses and business blocks had to be rebuilt when the water subsided.

The dykes and dams in Westfield were extremely important during August 1955, when back-to-back tropical systems caused major flooding in the area.

Hurricane Connie barely produced any wind in Connecticut as it passed to the west, but dropped enough rain to saturate the soil and raise river levels above flood stage.

5 days after Connie, Hurricane Diane arrived in New England, and effectively stalled just south of Long Island.

The feed of tropical moisture was enough to bring Westfield to an incredible 1-day total of 19.75, which still stands as the state record for tropical storm rain totals.

The Big E has also been affected by high water.

1927 and 1936 both featured major floods at the fairgrounds. The 1936 high water mark is still recorded on the side of the coliseum.

So while western Mass may have a past with floods, the chances of a "Harvey" type storm happening in western Mass are very unlikely, but if it does happen, you know the First Warning Weather Team will be there to track it.

