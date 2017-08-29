Bob 'The Bike Guy' makes special donation to 10-year-old girl

‘The Bike Guy’ is back at it again and tonight he surprised a little girl who had her bicycle stolen recently.

The 10-year-old has had such a tough year, which makes this donation extra special.

Mia nicely had been away on Cape Cod Wednesday and came home to find the bike was gone.

Disappointed, she put up this big pink poster board that read, “God bless whoever stole my bike. My grandpa is sick and can’t afford a new one.”

The girl is currently living with her grandmother after her mother passed away from cancer last year and now her grandfather is in a nursing home because he is ill.

Bob “The Bike Guy” Charland, who is also diagnosed with a terminal brain condition, said that once he heard about Mia's story, he knew he had to do something.

“The grandfather is in a nursing home because he had a massive stroke, so being raised by her grandmother solely-- and I raise my daughter alone. Just last week I lost my friend to cancer, so it meant a lot to help her, so I reached out to the grandmother saying we want to help you,” said Bob.

Mia thought she was giving police a report about her stolen bike, when in fact, Bob pulled up to her house a few minutes after with bikes, helmets, and a bike lock, including bikes that Western Mass News’ very own Surprise Squad recently donated.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.