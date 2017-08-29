Vigil held in Holyoke for victims of drug overdose

The community of Holyoke got together for a vigil tonight.

It was to remember those who lost their lives to an overdose.

This comes two days before International Overdose Day.

Those at tonight’s vigil said that it’s all about raising awareness, while also supporting families who’ve lost a loved one to a terrible illness.

One by one, each name was read out loud, the name of a life lost.

And for Caty Simon, that name was Laura.

“My ex-girlfriend Laura died in 2007. She overdosed alone in her room because everyone thought she wasn't using again, so she felt she had to inject in secret.”

Simon said that although it’s been a decade since Laura’s passing, she still carries it with her every day.

“She lived a few blocks away and we saw each other every day, and that’s why I felt guilty for years, but I couldn't have saved her. One individual couldn't have saved her.”

Today, Simon is joining the fight.

She wants to erase the stigma associated with drug related deaths.

It’s another reason why she’s part of a new organization called SIFMA. Their goal is to bring safe injection facilities to western Mass.

“Well the overdose rate in Hampshire and Hampden counties have doubled and tripled from year to year since 2011.”

“I just wish she had a place to go so that even if she had a dumb idea to do her dose, someone could've revived her. It isn’t fair she had to die because she made one stupid mistake one day.”

Simon said she’s sharing her story because she wants other families to not be afraid to ask for help.

If you or a loved one is battling with substance abuse, visit the links below to find out what more you can do:

https://gandaracenter.org/hope-for-holyoke/

https://www.overdoseday.com

