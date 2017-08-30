'Together for Texas' fundraiser event underway today

Western Mass News wants to help aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey and you can help, too!

We are joining forces with the Red Cross and our radio partners at 94.7 WMAS to raise money for recovery efforts, and it starts later this morning.

With Harvey ready to make another pass, it's important to aid the victims now while we can. So today, we come ‘Together for Texas.’

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., we will be accepting monetary donations at two locations—the Red Cross on Brookdale Drive in Springfield, and outside the Basketball Hall of Fame, on the North side, next to the Cold Stone Creamery.

Donations are monetary only—cash or check is accepted—checks can be made out to the Red Cross with Harvey in the memo line.

Western Mass News team members will be at these locations all day today. So we encourage you to stop in, say hello, and donate for those to those who need it most.

It has been difficult for some to see what has been going on in Texas this week, and for the many mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles out there, there is nothing more important than the safety of their family.

"I have a 5-year old daughter, and I can't imagine a flood coming and affecting us like it has been in Texas,” Chris Kellogg, host of "The Kellogg Krew" on 94.7 WMAS, said.

The efforts of the Red Cross and first responders across western Mass have been second to none as well.

From the Cape Cod Coast Guard, the Red Cross and everything in between, the Commonwealth has been there to lend a helping hand for Harvey.

Harvey could dump more than four feet of rain by the time it's all said and done, leading to record breaking flooding in the area, and more and more people injured, forced out of their homes, or even killed.

In total, 11 people are dead, thousands more are injured, tens of thousands have been forced from their homes, and 750,000 people have been evacuated.

As a result, the state has stepped up to help anyway possible. There are about 2,000 Red Cross volunteers who have made the trip South, more than 30 from western Mass.

But with so many resources heading South, more volunteers are needed here for day to day operations, and donations are needed to aid the victims.

