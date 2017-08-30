'Together for Texas' raises over $16K

One of our first donors of the day! Thank you, Ellen! (Western Mass News photo)

Throughout the day Wednesday, donations poured in to support the victims of Harvey.

Thousands of dollars were raised right in Western Massachusetts and as the hours went on, that number continued to climb.

Residents along the Texas-Louisiana border are feeling Harvey's second punch as flash flooding inundates homes and overwhelms first responders trying to pull people from the water.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that more than 48,000 homes have been affected by flooding.

The storm has also claimed dozens of lives.

This morning, officers said that they located a van swept away in Harvey's floodwaters. It's believed to be the van an elderly couple and their four great-grandchildren were in Sunday.

Meantime, the EPA has approved emergency waivers easing gasoline and diesel requirements to address possible fuel shortages caused by Harvey.

Locally, Western Mass News teamed up with 94.7 WMAS and the Red Cross to raise much needed relief funds.

It was a great crowd that came through the front doors of the Red Cross office in Springfield.

As of 6:00 p.m., approximately $16,759 had been collected at both locations. We are still working to get a final tally.

From flooded highways to homes, images and videos of the devastation in Texas have captured the hearts of those in western Massachusetts.

"I've been watching it constantly. I feel so bad for those people," said Joan McGrady of Ludlow.

Today, McGrady, along with other western Massachusetts residents, dropped donations into a big red box at the Red Cross office in Springfield.

"Although we all like the feeling of giving something physical, we aren't taking any goods or clothing. We are just taking financial donations," said Jen Garutti, executive director of the Red Cross of Western Massachusetts.

Today, Garutti said that 37 Massachusetts volunteers have been deployed to Texas. She said that each dollar dropped in the box today will help those in Houston and other Texas cities.

"The Red Cross volunteers and community partners in Texas will do an assessment on their basic needs and what they need. At this time, it's food clothing and meals. Down the road, once things clear up, it will be tarps and muck kits." Garutti noted.

Garutti said that you can also look into becoming a volunteer so that more can be deployed in times of crisis. She also asked that you keep those in Texas on your mind long after Wednesday.

"We are all seeing it on the television now and when it's gone, those people are going to be there in shelters. It's going to take many weeks. Remember them and keep them in our minds," Garutti noted.

Western Mass News, 94.7 WMAS, and the American Red Cross would like to thank all of you for your generosity and support as we work to help those impacted by Harvey!

