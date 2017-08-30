Home invasion under investigation in Springfield

Springfield police are on-scene investigating a reported home invasion on Brentwood Street.
The call came in around 10:40 this morning, and now a K9 unit is currently searching the neighborhood.
Further information about the home invasion has not been provided.
Our crew on-scene reports several police cruisers and an ambulance responded to the scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this breaking news story and provide more information on-air and online once it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.