Home invasion under investigation in Springfield

Springfield police are on-scene investigating a reported home invasion on Brentwood Street.

The call came in around 10:40 this morning, and now a K9 unit is currently searching the neighborhood.

Further information about the home invasion has not been provided.

Our crew on-scene reports several police cruisers and an ambulance responded to the scene.

