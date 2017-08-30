Home invasion under investigation in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Home invasion under investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield police are on-scene investigating a reported home invasion on Brentwood Street.

The call came in around 10:40 this morning, and now a K9 unit is currently searching the neighborhood.

Further information about the home invasion has not been provided.

Our crew on-scene reports several police cruisers and an ambulance responded to the scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this breaking news story and provide more information on-air and online once it becomes available.

