Springfield home invasion remains under investigation

Springfield police were on-scene investigating a reported home invasion on Brentwood Street.

The call came in around 10:40 this morning. Police told Western Mass News they discovered an elderly woman was bound in her home.

Now, police are searching for two male suspects. A K9 unit searched the neighborhood, and police asked neighbors if they had any surveillance cameras that could help crack the case.

Several residents headed back to the neighborhood after they got word of the terrifying incident looking to ensure their houses were not targeted.

It remains unclear if any items were stolen from the home. Anyone with information should contact Springfield police at 413-787-6305.

