Pittsfield convenience store robbed by two armed suspects: PD

Pittsfield police are on the lookout for two suspects who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Tuesday night.

According to police Captain Jeffrey Bradford, the two black male suspects entered the Lipton Mart on Elm Street around 10:44 p.m.

Police said a handgun was shown during the robbery and they got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspects are described as being approximately 6'1'' to 6'2'' tall. They both wore dark hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.

The armed robbery is currently being investigated by the Pittsfield Detective Bureau. Anyone with information should contact detectives by calling 413-448-9700 ext. 322.

