Pittsfield PD: Man shot twice outside of local restaurant

An initial disturbance call led police to locate a man who was shot twice outside of a Pittsfield restaurant.

Police told Western Mass News that on Tuesday night they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the pelvic area at the Vong's Restaurant parking lot on Seymour Street.

Prior to finding the gunshot victim, police responded to a disturbance call on Dartmouth Street just before 9 that night.

It turns out the disturbance call on Dartmouth Street and the shooting were connected.

The gunshot victim was transported to Berkshire Medical Center to be treated.

Further information was not provided as the two incidents remain under investigation by police.

