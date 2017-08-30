East Longmeadow emergency pantry in need of supplies

A local food bank is in desperate need of help. The shelves at the emergency pantry in East Longmeadow are just about bare.

It comes at a time when the number of families in need using the pantry is at an all time high.

The pantry itself is not large, but it plays a huge role in helping dozens of families in town who are in need.



"People do have that perception that East Longmeadow doesn't have families that are struggling, but we do and that number is growing. We went from 70 last year to now about 90 families. It's not just seniors. I would say the majority are families with young people," said Carolyn Brennan, executive director of the East Longmeadow Council of Aging.

The pantry, located inside the Council on Aging building on North Main Street, is normally stocked, but Brennan told Western Mass News that for some reason, every August and into September - when residents are in the midst of end-of-summer vacations, then getting back to school - people seem to forget.



"For some reason, when it's warmer out, people think that people aren't hungry anymore or aren't having financial struggles. Typically, during the winter and fall and spring months, school is in session, so there's food drives, organizations are meeting when they don't meet much during the summer. So they'll ask for food drives or coordinate those," Brennan added.



Brennan told Western Mass News that their needs are pretty simple:

Peanut butter

Tuna

Meals in a can

Cereal

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Personal items, like toothpaste, toilet paper, and shampoo

Items like these that just came in will be gone as fast as they can stock the shelves.

"Unless there's extraordinary circumstances, they can come twice a month and they can fill up two really full bags," Brennan explained.

Donations can be made any time at the Council on Aging on North Main Street, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

