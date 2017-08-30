Attempted Cumberland Farms armed robbery suspect arrested

A man who police say tried to rob a Cumberland Farms overnight was arraigned in court today.

Agawam police told Western Mass News that the suspect, who was identified as Dean Wright of Feeding Hills, entered the convenience store on Springfield Street shortly after 1 a.m. armed with a knife.

When police received a 911 call after the attempted robbery, they were able to gather Wright’s description to pass along to other officers on patrol.

Wright was spotted moments later near the Cumberland Farms. Officers were able to develop enough probable cause to place him under arrest.

He was arraigned on attempted armed robbery while masked and assault with a dangerous weapon charges in Westfield District Court.

Further information on the incident was not provided while police continue the investigation.

Agawam police extended their thanks to State and Longmeadow Police for their help in this investigation.

