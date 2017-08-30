Machine that printed winning Powerball ticket taken out of service

The lottery machine that printed the Powerball ticket that won a massive jackpot is no longer at the store.

Last week, Mavis Wanczyk went into the Pride store on Montgomery Street in Chicopee and purchased a Powerball ticket. That ticket would end up being the winning ticket for a $758 million jackpot.

Christian Teja, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Lottery, told Western Mass News that the machine was taken out of service last Saturday for maintenance.

Teja explained that the Lottery is now working to decide what to do with the machine, which is considered a piece of lottery history.

Wanczyk, who had worked at Mercy Medical Center until she won the jackpot, opted to take the lump-sum payment of her winnings, which after taxes comes to approximately $336 million.

