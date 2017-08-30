W.Mass residents share their stories during 'Together for Texas' event

Donations through our 'Together for Texas' event has helped raise thousands of dollars for the victims in Houston.

Western Mass News has met dozens of donors throughout the day, but one donor told us his sister is playing an even bigger role down south.

Each donor has a story, and for Ludlow resident Andrew Gibson, his sister is doing even more to help those in need that have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

"She just sent me a text this morning. She's leaving on a plane from Anchorage to Dallas, Texas on a 14-day deployment to help out," said Gibson.

Gibson's sister is a retired registered nurse. She served in the military for more than 30 years under the office of the Surgeon General.

With family so close to the destruction, Gibson can't help but worry; but as a veteran he knows she was meant to be there all along.

"I just told her be safe, and we sent her our love. She'll be good," he added.

His sister is set to land in Dallas at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

"Anybody could use any kind of help, and they are really in a devastating position." said Springfield resident, Carol Sheehan.

The Red Cross in Springfield has already sent four people down to Texas and will be sending another 5 by this weekend.

