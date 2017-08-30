Items from historic Yankee Pedlar Inn auctioned off

Wednesday marked an end of an era in Holyoke. All kinds furnishings and equipment from the now-closed Yankee Pedlar Inn were auctioned off.

It was a bittersweet day at the Yankee Pedlar as hundreds of items from the historic inn and restaurant were auctioned off.

It was also a nostalgic day for many of those who were taking part.

The Yankee Pedlar is being sold to PeoplesBank.

The bank will save some of the history, but the rest - ranging from kitchen items to a piano that entertained people in the restaurant during its heyday - were auctioned off.

With all this history comes a lot of memories for people like Bruce Wall, who came to bid on items for the Knox Trail Inn he runs.

"As a family, we used to come here for Thanksgiving, the whole family. They'd come in from all over the country and we'd come here almost every year," Wall noted.

Joan Christian came by to take some last minute pictures of the Pedlar where she worked for seven years as a waitress and bartender.

"It's very sad. It's just a timeline gone by," Christian said.

Among those bidding on items from the kitchen was Peter Rosskothen, who owns The Log Cabin and Delaney House.

"I bought some chairs, pans, coffee pots, coffee urns. It's like a candy store for a restaurant guy," Rosskothen said.

The ring of the auctioneer's voice brought an end to a long and storied past here.

"It's bittersweet and I think a lot of people will miss it and we're hopeful the new owners will reuse as much as they can and repurpose as much as they can," said state representative Aaron Vega.

The Yankee Pedlar, built nearly 150 years ago, is being transformed into a PeoplesBank. Hundreds of items inside the building, that the bank is not taking, are being auctioned off and now, it's yet another historic day for the iconic landmark

You can CLICK HERE to check out more pictures from today's auction.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.