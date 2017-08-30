Local college basketball teams send their gear to victims in Texas

When Hurricane Harvey dropped record breaking amounts of rain onto Houston, people from across the country asked University of Houston's Head Basketball Coach Kelvin Sampson how they can help.

Coach Sampson replied and said, "well can you send me your extra basketball gear to give to the people here with no clothes or shoes."

After that moment, basketball programs across the country and right here in western Massachusetts responded.

Teams from Amherst, UMass, and Springfield College donated some of their gear without any hesitation after seeing Coach Sampson's tweet.

Amherst College is division three which means sneakers are not provided for the players which means they donated ten pairs of their own to those who need it the most.

Other teams in the Springfield athletic office were gathering up their spare gear too.

Coach McCall at UMass said they're coming together as a team to help those in Houston.

"At the end of the day when where in between the lines were competing it's a game. People lost their lives down there. If we can help in any possible way we want to do that," he noted.

Boxes of gear are heading to Houston from athletic programs from all over.

These coaches hope that just one "birthplace of basketball" t-shirt might make a person down in Houston feel the love from Massachusetts

"In Massachusetts there's a lot of good schools that of thinking of them and caring about what happens to them and wanting to help in the best way they can," said Springfield College Coach Graves.

Coach Graves said giving back is something his team knows how to do.

After the tornado hit athletes at the college were handing out waters for those who came here to help them out.

