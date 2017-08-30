Springfield mayor, police commissioner speak out on officer's comments regarding Charlottesville attack

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner John Barbieri have spoken out about the social media backlash from an officer's comments on Charlottesville.

They issued an open letter to the community and businesses stating that they are taking this very seriously.

It all comes after alleged comments were made on Facebook by Springfield police officer Conrad Lavieriere about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Mayor Sarno said he is well aware the department has more work to do but he wants to assure the community that his office, as well as Commissioner John Barbieri are investigating the issue.

The letter then goes on to say the department has worked to better relationships with the public.

It added that the police department has taken part in diversity/bias training, de-escalation, and point-on-point training over the years.

The Mayor told Western Mass News that before this incident, the department began working with the Massachusetts Commission against Discrimination to provide multi-diversity training.

The investigation into this incident remains on-going but there will be more information released when it's completed.

