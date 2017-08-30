Longmeadow resident expresses concern over possibly dangerous tree

A tree is posing concerns for a Longmeadow homeowner who already had a tree fall through her roof last month.

Both trees sit on her next door neighbor's property.

Melissa Ledoux of Longmeadow has been working on home repairs for weeks after her neighbor's tree fell through her roof during a July storm.

Now, while living in a trailer in her backyard, Ledoux is concerned about the tree that sits next to the one that fell.

"The second tree is dead. There's a split in it and it is gonna fall down," Ledoux said.

Ledoux told Western Mass News that she's been picking up fallen branches since the last storm in mid-July.

The tree is just over the line in Ledoux's neighbor's property. Depending on which way the wind blows during the next storm, those branches could pose a threat to Ledouxs' house again.

Legally, Ledoux has one option: she could trim the branches that hang over her property. However, an expert told her that if she did that, the tree would snap completely.

Ledoux is concerned about more than just her safety.

"School opens up tomorrow. There's a grammar school right next door and little children walk back and forth everyday and that branch could harm a child, could kill a child, paralyze a child," Ledoux explained.

So, Ledoux sent a certified letter to her neighbor, Patricia Rizzo, that read in part, "...This tree presents a clear and present danger to lives and real property in the community. It is an imminent threat in its current state."

Rizzo, who has both received and acknowledged the letter, lives out of state. Her Longmeadow home is up for sale. She couldn't be immediately reached Wednesday and has not responded to our previous requests for comment.

"Nothing's been done. I've tried contacting her so that I could help with taking the tree down," Ledoux noted.

For now, Ledoux plans to continue working on repairing her home and praying the second tree doesn't fall.

