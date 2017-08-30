Body recovered from car that drove into CT river

The Northwestern district attorney's office said one person was killed after they drove their car off a road and into the Connecticut river last night.

Authorities told Western Mass News that a car drove off of Bridge Lane in Hatfield and into the river around 6:30 p.m.

Several crews including Northampton, Hatfield, and State Police responded to assist in the recovery efforts.

The victim's car was pulled out of the water right before 11 p.m. We were told no other passengers were in the vehicle.

Their identity is not being released at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update once more information becomes available

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.