MA State Police assist in search for party that drove into river in Hatfield

MA State Police have responded to Bridge Lane in Hatfield to assist crews in a search for a party that drove off the road into the CT River.

Crews that have responded include Hatfield Police, Fire, Northampton State Police Patrol, State Police Airwing, and Dive Team.

Crews have been on scene from around 6:30pm.

