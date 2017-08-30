Officials identify man who died after his car plunged into the CT River

Officials have identified a man who was killed after he drove off a road and into the Connecticut River Wednesday night.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern D.A.'s office, told Western Mass News that 34-year-old Mark Gilman of Hatfield died after his car plunged into the river.

Carey said that the car went into the river after reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed near Bridge Lane in Hatfield around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews from several agencies, including Northampton, Hatfield, and State Police, responded to assist in the recovery efforts.

The victim's car was pulled out of the water right before 11 p.m. We are told no other passengers were in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by Hatfield police, troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office, and members of the State Police Collision and Accident Reconstruction Section.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update once more information becomes available

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.