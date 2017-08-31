Program offers museum discounts to low-income families

BOSTON (AP) - More than 100 cultural institutions in Massachusetts, including museums, theaters and aquariums, are now providing free or steeply discounted admission to low-income families.

The program, announced Wednesday, allows people to take advantage of the reduced rates by showing their electronic benefit cards.

Some venues have already been offering the discounts, but the new program marks a large expansion.

The participating organizations include the New England Aquarium, the Boston Children's Museum, and the Museum of Fine Arts. A full list is available on the state's website .

