Six Flags to debut 'Harley Quinn Spinsanity' next spring

A new ride planned for Six Flags New England will take park-goers swinging and spinning to new heights.

Park officials announced Thursday that 'Harley Quinn Spinsanity' will debut near 'The Joker 4D Free Fly Coaster' next spring.

“Harley Quinn is an iconic DC Super-Villain and we are excited to add this action-packed thrill ride with her name next to The Joker, Batman, and Superman in our extremely popular line-up of DC branded attractions," said Six Flags New England president John Winkler.

The pendulum-inspired ride, which will allow up to 40 riders at a time, will be powered at speeds nearly 70 miles per hour and will swing back and forth while turning counterclockwise.

"You're sitting facing outwards so whether you're riding it or watching your friends scream like crazy it's going to be an amazing ride," Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath told Western Mass News.

McGrath added that 'Harley Quinn Spinsanity' will be the second fastest at the Agawam theme park.

Six Flags notes that riders will feel weightlessness at 147 feet in the air before dropping down from 15 stories.

More changes are expected next year in the area where the ride will be built, but those details are still under wraps.

