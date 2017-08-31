Chicopee police seek to identify Dollar General larceny suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee police seek to identify Dollar General larceny suspect

Chicopee police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a Dollar General store last weekend.

The suspect allegedly took $350 worth of items from the store on Memorial Drive around 10:40 Saturday morning.

Officer Mike Wilk posted surveillance video to the police department's Facebook page of the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a tall black man wearing tan shorts and glasses.

The man left the store in a brown Honda CR-V. Anyone who knows the suspect or has any information is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1730.

