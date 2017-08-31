Freshman at Chicopee High School settle in without upperclassmen

Freshman took their first steps into Chicopee High School today.

The 'freshman only' day made the transition from middle school to high school a lot easier.



Students and teachers could be seen filling parking lots by bus or car while other ride their bikes, or on foot.

"I'm nervous about making friends, at least maybe a couple, and the teachers, and the work," said Trinity Senecal.



She told Western Mass News that her house is right across from the high school.

"I've been living in front of this school for seven years, and I finally want to see what is inside of it," Trinity added.



The freshman-only day serves several purposes to make the transition smoother for incoming freshman.

"Where classes are, where their lockers are, how to get into their lockers at the high school level, where the lunchroom is, the gym. Both of those high schools are big buildings," said Chicopee Superintendent Richard Rege.



The freshman-only day has received great feedback from students and parents.



Students will have another opportunity to make friends on Friday as the upperclassmen will join them for their first day of school.

