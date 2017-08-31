Drivers advised to plan ahead before busy holiday weekend travel

It'll be a busy weekend on the roads as millions will head out to enjoy the holiday.

Before you head out the door and pack up the car, there are a few things you should know to avoid traffic troubles.



While many have big plans over the weekend, leaving during off-peak times can end up saving you from frustration.



An estimated 37.2 million are hitting the roads this Labor Day weekend.



"I wouldn’t get on the road this weekend for any money," said Springfield resident Yvonne Porizo.



The traffic is expected to clog up major arteries throughout New England, but there is good news for the early birds.



"The earlier in the morning they can leave the better. Often times you miss a lot of the traffic because check in times for hotels or for house rentals are usually later in the day," said Sandra Marsian of AAA.



The roads aren't the only place that will be bustling with travelers.



"16.1 million people will be traveling by air too, because airfares are down,too. [With] the jobless rate being a little lower, people are feeling a little healthier about taking those trips," Marsian added.



If you are heading out Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that construction projects will stop work by noon.

Keep an eye on your local live traffic conditions by downloading our free Western Mass News mobile app.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.