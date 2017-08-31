Thousands raised for Harvey victims thanks to your help

Since Hurricane Harvey made landfall last Friday, images of heart breaking destruction have been seen across the country.

As millions need help down south, many in western Massachusetts responded to their call for help.

Along with our radio partners, 94.7 WMAS, Western Mass News - with your donations - was able to provide much needed funding to the Red Cross through our 'Together for Texas' event.

The total for yesterday's donations total over $17,000 and we can't thank enough those who stopped by at the Red Cross office in Springfield or at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The head of the Red Cross chapter of western Massachusetts said that every dollar helps and will go to the recovery efforts that are really just beginning in Texas and other areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

However, if you didn't make it out on Wednesday to donate, there are still ways that you can help.

The Red Cross asked for help and our viewers answered the call.

"I would say thank you for donating. It takes a lot of people to come together. It all goes to Hurricane Harvey," said Jen Garrutti, executive director of the Red Cross of Western Massachusetts.

All day yesterday, checks and cash were dropped off into a big red donation box earmarked for helping those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

However, if you missed yesterday, "if you can't give financially to the Harvey effort, there's ways you can help here in Massachusetts by becoming a volunteer," Garrutti noted.

This Saturday, the organization will host a Disaster Training 101 course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 150 Brookdale Drive in Springfield.

The goal is to give you a look at what the Red Cross is all about and recruit men and women to help with the ongoing crisis down south.

"If you think of this, that will be thousands of cases of families that will need to be wrapped up and it's going to be a long time and a lot of effort," Garrutti explained.

So if this sounds like you, Garrutti had this to say: "Now is the time. We are going to see videos for a while and then they will go away and these people will not be set up or done for a long time to come, so you can help. You don't have to leave or go to Texas."

You can also make monetary donations to the Red Cross. Checks can be dropped off at their office at 150 Brookdale Drive in Springfield. You can also text Harvey to 90999 to make a $10 donation.



You can also donate online at their website, redcross.org.

If you plan on attending this weekend's training, you are asked to give them a call at 413-534-3386, so they can estimate their numbers.

Garrutti said that so far, about 50 people have signed up.

