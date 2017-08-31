Mass. State Police arrest man following multiple B&E incidents

A man was arrested in Easthampton this morning following multiple Breaking & Entering calls.

Easthampton Police responded to Snap Fitness on Union Street around 11:02am to find a vehicle’s window shattered with items stolen.

Two more similar incidents were reported shortly at Easthampton High School.

Investigators used video surveillance supplied by residents and businesses, as well as info from the Hadley Police Department to identify Christopher Kranz as the suspect.

Communities were notified to be on the lookout for him and his vehicle, and Kranz was later stopped by Mass. State Police on I-91 Southbound where he was placed under arrest.

Kranz faces a number of charges related to:

B&E into motor vehicles

Larceny

And being a common and notorious thief

Kranz’s bail was set at $20,000 and will be arraigned in Northampton District Court tomorrow.

