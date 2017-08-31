Houston attorney with Springfield roots gives update on Harvey flooding

As terrible as the devastation has been in Houston, there are endless stories of people helping each other to get through this terrible natural disaster.

George Shannon is a successful attorney in Houston. He's a Springfield native and graduate of Cathedral High School.

When we spoke to Shannon via Facetime on Thursday, he minced no words in describing Harvey's impact.

"The words that come to mind are devastating and catastrophic," Shannon said.

Shannon said that Houston has had its share of hurricanes and storms over the years, but nothing like Hurricane Harvey.

"We had one a number of years ago called Allison, also poured a lot of water into the Houston area, but nothing like this, This is probably twice as bad as anything we've experienced in the past," Shannon explained.

While Shannon and his family escaped flooding damage, many people he knows did not, including a lawyer in his firm whose husband and two young children had to be rescued from the second floor of their home.

"Fortunately, the fire department was able to get a boat to them to take their two little children, along with other children who were there to a safe spot," Shannon noted.

The parents were separately rescued by Army helicopter and reunited with their children 10 hours later.

Shannon said that there are so many stories of people helping one another, like a member of his church named Andrew White, who used his own boat to rescue people since day one.

"Andrew, just on his own, has probably taken more than a hundred people away. It's quite a phenomena. The individuals with the boats like that have rescued more people than the fire department has. It's a real indication of how our community has come together," Shannon added.

The Springfield native said that the people of Houston have a lot of pride and resolve and that will get them back on their feet.



"There's a really can do spirit here as I believe there would be in western Massachusetts where I grew up. It's just that people when they have these sorts of issues come to the fore. They really do respond dramatically and phenomenally," Shannon said.

That church member that Shannon talked about, Andrew White, was back at it again today - in his boat traveling around to see if anyone needed help.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.