AG's report on racial tensions in Easthampton schools released

The Massachusetts attorney general's investigation into Easthampton Public Schools has concluded.

It follows months of racial tensions at the high school.

The A.G.'s office began getting complaints in March, accusing the school of improperly handling bias-related incidents.

The A.G.'s office found a number of issues within the Easthampton Public School system, specifically inside the high school.

It all stems back to a parking lot brawl on March 29, involving a white student and three students of color.

The A.G.'s report found that this altercation occurred after a white student sent out a series of racist Snapchat messages.

Weeks later, a white student flew a Confederate flag from his vehicle in the school parking lot and then another white student began wearing a Confederate flag sweatshirt to school.

On May 9, the school committee temporarily banned Confederate flags.

The next day, a group of students created an Instagram account called "Make.EHS.Great.Again." These accounts, reviewed at the time by Western Mass News, featured photos of the Confederate flag, weapons, the high school, students, and staff.

Over the last decade, the high school has seen a significant demographic shift in student population, according to the report.

The combined black and Hispanic population has nearly tripled to nearly 15 percent of the student body, while the white population has fallen from roughly 90 percent to 80 percent of the student body.

As of the 2016-2017 school year, nearly all Easthampton Public School district's staff were white.

Additionally, the A.G.'s office found significant racial and ethnic disparities in how students are disciplined, showing that between 2012 and 2016, black students were disciplined at nearly four times the rate of white students.

Hispanic students were disciplined at around three times the rate of white students.

The report found no evidence that these were because of more frequent or severe behavior by students of color.

As for what's next, Easthampton Schools will:

Update their harassment policies,

Appoint a qualified 'diversity and inclusion officer' at EHS

Train and educate students, staff, and parents on bullying and harassment

Be required to have a qualified third-party consultant audit the school's disciplinary records

Among several other changes, the school will appoint a school resource officer who is not related to any current student. That's because the alleged victim in that March parking lot brawl is the son of the former school resource officer.

A spokesperson for the Easthampton Police Department told Western Mass News that they are working on appointing a new, permanent school resource officer.

