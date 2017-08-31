Harvey having impact at the gas pump

It's one last 'hurrah' before the summer fun seasons comes to a end. Thousands of people will be hitting the road this holiday weekend.

However, there's worry that a spike in gas prices will keep travelers at home.

The U.S. oil industry has taken quite the hit since Harvey and you can already see a rise in the price, but how high it will climb is still a mystery.

"They are definitely higher lately, for sure," said Victoria Giella of Springfield.

Labor Day weekend is known to bring heavy congestion on the roads, but before a trek, most will feel some pain at the pump with an overnight jump Thursday

"I have to worry about everything I spend, so spending a tank of gas to make a trip, that's iffy. That's not something I would do," said Yvonne Porzio of Springfield.

Harvey slammed straight through the heart of America's oil refineries.

"With gas prices being at $2.40 for regular, that's still not bad, even though Hurricane Harvey has upticked those gas prices ten cents since last week," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.

The long-term impacts are still a big question mark.

"A quarter of the oil capacity from the refineries are on a bit of an offline status right now, so what that means is it is hard to know when they'll be back online," Marsian added.

However, there is a budget of oil that buys some time for Americans.

"The good news is the reserves for both oil are at high levels," Marsian explained.

Although gas prices are on the rise, some won't let it put a damper on their Labor Day plans.

"You've gotta have fun anyway," Giella added.

Experts said that the longer these refineries stay offline, the higher the prices could climb despite the reserves.

