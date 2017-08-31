UMass Amherst preparing for busy move-in weekend

On Friday, thousands of people will head up Route 9 towards the UMass Amherst campus.

More than 5,000 freshmen and their families will make their way to campus tomorrow to move into their new home in Amherst.

It's a lengthy process, but there is a group of student volunteers that make it run as efficiently as possible.

The Minute Movers are just that - a group of volunteer students to help students move in to their dorms in just a few minutes.

When 5,000 freshmen come to campus at the same time, the more efficient the process, the better for everyone.

"It's extremely hectic and just so many people at once everyone, especially the parents is confused, not really sure where to go, so having a group of people to kind of guide and help them in anyway is definitely a benefit," said Zachary Gross, a Minute Mover team leader.



The university has been working hard the last few years to make this moving in process less overwhelming.

The Minute Movers are a big part of that by helping move in freshmen Friday and returning students Saturday and Sunday - bringing the university back to life in just one weekend



"For freshmen, they're all really excited, but they're all really nervous and you can see if their parents are even more nervous than them, they're kind of frantic. It's really fun and everyone's really excited, but I just have so much stuff, so much, and we have to help them get it all in," said Erin Hamilton, a Minute Mover.



Although the Minute Movers are volunteering their time, there are a few perks to manual labor.



"You get to move in early and you get a few free meal swipes, so the few days that you moved in early, it's a good deal," Hamilton noted.



Friday morning, a new class of Minutemen will step onto campus and they will be moved into their rooms quickly with the help of some fellow students who have been right in their shoes.

The movers were on-campus Thursday training and preparing for the madness over the next few days.

There are some campus traffic advisories and those can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.