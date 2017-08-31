Chicopee native working to rebuild home after Harvey flooding

We continue to follow a Houston family, with ties to Chicopee, through the Harvey recovery process.

We first introduced you to Diana Kintz as she began cleaning out her flooded Texas home.

Kintz, originally from Chicopee, told Western Mass News that a lot can happen in just a couple of days.

Kintz told us Thursday that she has a great support system helping her to repair her home as she prays that no more water comes through her neighborhood.

In a Skype video, Kintz gave us an inside look at the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

"It's crazy," Kintz noted.

Kintz is originally from Chicopee, but moved to the Houston area about seven years ago.

Now living there with her husband and toddler, Kintz told Western Mass News that she's grateful for her excellent support system.

"Team hard at work," Kintz added.



Friends and family coming together to repair her home.

The house looks completely different than it did just two days ago, with the floors ripped up, walls torn apart, and the entire home nearly gutted.



Kintz told us that she's tried explaining all of this to her three year old daughter.



"She went to the house yesterday to see the house. She walked in she goes, 'Oh mommy, this is terrible,'" Kintz said.



However, even with all of the devastation and repairs underway, life goes on.

Thursday, Kintz's daughter came down with pink eye and she had to find a way to get to the doctor's office.



"There's still some roads that have a lot of water like the underpasses and we actually had to go a different way because the normal way we go is still pretty much underwater," Kintz explained.



However, they got there and can get back to focusing on home repairs.

Kintz's husband is a 911 dispatcher and he's working 12 hour shifts with no days off.

Family members in western Massachusetts are planning a fundraiser for their Houston relatives. The event will take place in early October.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.