Springfield woman begins donation drive for Houston

A few months ago, we first introduced you to Crystal Copeland. She's the Springfield woman who, in the wake of the water crisis in Flint, packed a tractor trailer filled with water and took it to Michigan.

Copeland is now turning her attention to Texas to help those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Copeland said that she has been moved by the news out of Houston, where her uncle has been forced from his home in the wake of Harvey. She told us that he has been taking shelter at a furniture store that has opened it's doors to the community.

Now, Copeland is working with a church in Houston to get much needed supplies to those who have lost everything.

Copeland is a woman of action.

"I wish i had a boat because I would go down to Houston because it's just in my nature to help," Copeland explained.

Sadly, she doesn't have a boat:

"Instead of a boat,we are doing donations," Copeland noted.

Copeland's church, the Fresh Anointing Ministries Church of God in Christ, is teaming up with the Island of Hope Church of God in Christ located in Houston.

Confronting disaster with charity is nothing new for Copeland, who filled a truck with water that she hand delivered to those in Flint, MI.

"It was so overwhelming and I pray we get the same response now," Copeland said.

So far, the donations are rolling in

The need is great for some items like soap, deodorant, and toothpaste.

"The needs that we need daily that they have lost," Copeland said.

Copeland said that the plan is to deliver the supplies in two to three weeks time, helping those like her uncle, who have been forced from their homes in the wake of historic flooding.

"I really appreciate Springfield and I appreciate everyone who helps and donates," Copeland added.

Copeland will be back at her church located on 916 St. James Avenue in Springfield on Friday.

