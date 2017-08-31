Man transported to hospital with serious injuries following crash into Chicopee home

Chicopee Police have responded to Town Homes at Stanley Ct. for a car accident where a driver crashed into a home.

Officer Mike Wilk said that a driver had to be transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic is being diverted to Granby Road.

An accident reconstruction team is on scene assessing the accident, and the public is asked to avoid the area for now.

