Two Agawam girls set up lemonade stand to raise funds for animal rescue efforts

All week we have been showing and telling you about people coming together in a time of great need.

This time from Agawam, where two little girls started a lemonade stand.

All of the proceeds will be sent to the Houston ASPCA.

"I did a lemonade stand to help all the sick dogs and animals in Texas," said Kaelynn Paquette.

Tugging at her little sister Ana, 6-year-old Kaelynn Paquette told her mom she wanted to help after seeing the devastation in a city she's never been to, or even heard of for that matter.

And all Ana, Kaelynn, Missy, and Emily asked for was 50 cents.

"I was really happy how we made a lot of money and I wanted to keep going."

"Some people have to leave their animals behind, or their animals in need, as well as people in need, and it made my daughters very very sad, and they wanted to do something," said Deborah Paquette.

The Agawam girls were just shy of their $100-dollar goal, but mom said she'd pitch in too to help make up the difference.

Deborah said she's proud of her daughters for wanting to help and wanted to do anything she can to encourage the giving mentality, especially at such a young age.

