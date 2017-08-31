Man transported to hospital after being found with a gunshot wound in Holyoke

Holyoke Police responded to the area of High and Cabot Street shortly after 10pm tonight for a gunshot victim.
On scene they observed a white male with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Holyoke Police said the victim was uncooperative with officers and wouldn't tell them any information.
He was shortly transported to Baystate with non-life threatening injuries.
