Garage fire under investigation by Springfield arson & bomb squad

Springfield fire officials are investigating a garage fire that happened at a home on Cortland Street Thursday night.
Dennis Leger, executive aide to the Fire Commissioner, said crews responded to the fire around 8:24 p.m.
The fire was quickly put out, but it resulted in $16,000 worth of damage.
The cause remains under investigation by the Springfield arson and bomb squad.
