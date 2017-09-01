Garage fire under investigation by Springfield arson & bomb squad

Springfield fire officials are investigating a garage fire that happened at a home on Cortland Street Thursday night.

Dennis Leger, executive aide to the Fire Commissioner, said crews responded to the fire around 8:24 p.m.

The fire was quickly put out, but it resulted in $16,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation by the Springfield arson and bomb squad.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.