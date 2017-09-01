Garage fire under investigation by Springfield arson & bomb squa - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Garage fire under investigation by Springfield arson & bomb squad

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Springfield FD Image Courtesy: Springfield FD
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield fire officials are investigating a garage fire that happened at a home on Cortland Street Thursday night.

Dennis Leger, executive aide to the Fire Commissioner, said crews responded to the fire around 8:24 p.m.

The fire was quickly put out, but it resulted in $16,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation by the Springfield arson and bomb squad.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.