Gas prices on the rise in time of busy holiday weekend

Another holiday weekend has already begun for some, and that means more drivers on the roads for their Labor Day plans.

Highways and major roadways are expected to be packed as families enjoy the last holiday weekend of the summer.

The Mass. Department of Transportation announced the peak traffic time today is between 1 and 8 p.m.

The busy holiday traffic also means that all road construction will be shutting down at noon until Tuesday.

AAA said more than 37 million people will hit the roads this weekend, and another 16 million will head to the airport.

The Mass. DOT is advising drivers to leave as early as you can and avoid normal rush hour times to prevent any excess traffic.

Hurricane Harvey has also impacted the holiday weekend as gas prices have already increased to 20 cents this month, raising the national average to $2.52 a gallon.

For those heading to Boston this holiday, the DOT said the HOV lane on I-93 will open early this afternoon, at 1 p.m. but it will be closed on Monday for the holiday, and will reopen to normal hours on Tuesday.

